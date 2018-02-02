Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 9: A Double Elimination

This week on Top Chef, Tom Colicchio was very disappointed in everyone. In fact, the most shocking part of the show was that Tom didn’t just walk off the set forever at the end, muttering about how “I could get better nachos at a Barstow truck stop.”
You chefs, you really blew it this week. Seriously, the actives say they might ding your entire pledge class.
(I call this face “Tom Ennuichio”)
Not only that, there were two eliminations this week, and it’s become abundantly clear, just due to simple math, that at least one chef that I’ve listed as a favorite all season long isn’t going to make the finale. Does that mean that I regret my choice of favorites? That my rankings are worthless? That I should admit that I’ve been wrong all along?
Nay, I decline. I believe, Donald Rumseld-like, that I was simply making the best choice based on the information I had to go on at the time. (I am not owned! I am not owned…)
The week opened with a bombshell, dropped by Padma (stop this bombshell on bombshell violence!): that this week’s quickfire would not only not come with the prize of immunity, but the loser would go home. And for what mega-important challenge would failure warrant the punishment of sudden death??? Why, cooking with edible flowers, of course.
Hmm, curious choice, that. I’ll be honest, when I think of a challenge that will test chefs on the skills necessary for chef success, “cook me up a plate of daffodils” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. (“…And don’t overcook the stamens!”)
Nonetheless, the show went on. Favorites were laid low, lovable fat guys got kicked off. After that it was time for the elimination challenge — a Super Bowl tailgate! — which, thanks to the magic of television, was actually filmed months ago (presumably back when the guest-judging Denver Broncos still had a realistic shot at making the playoffs). Prior to their eight-game losing streak between October and December, I’m guessing.
Those guest judges included “placekicker/food blogger” Brandon McManus, who seemed to have his job as guest judge stolen out from under him by cornerback Bradley Roby, who kept putting up great disses and setting up Tom for football puns. Here’s Roby setting Tom up for “I think this mac and cheese ran the wrong route.”
I’m really enjoying the “dad pun, smirk” combo Tom has been throwing all season. Anyway, great job judging out there, Roby! (*appreciative hetero ass pat*)
Padma’s groan/ eye roll over another pasta was the absolute highlight of the TC week… Until Vince’s joke about Joey’s crystals.
Honorable mention to Mustache Joe’s quote about basketball. “So I’m supposed to get a ball, put it on the ground, then touch it again? Gross! Meanwhile, here’s me eating flowers from Golden Gate Park that a bum masturbated with.”
A+
So good.
“Bronco pooter” made me almost choke on peanuts, George Bush style.
Any double elimination episode after Restaurant Wars is a travesty.
My rankings based off of my system (2 points for a win, 1 for being in the top, -1 for being in the bottom, -2 for elimination):
Carrie: 5 points
Chris/Mustache Joe/Bruce/Joey Cheeks: 2 points
Fatima: 0 points
Adrienne: -4 points
Also by that same scoring system here are the best and worst winners of the previous 14 seasons:
Best:
Paul (Season 9) – 1.13 points per challenge
Stephanie (Season 4) – 0.85 points per challenge
Michael (Season 6) – 0.85 points per challenge
Worst:
Kevin (Season 7) – 0.00 points per challenge
Brooke (Season 14) – 0.08 points per challenge
Nicholas (Season 11) – 0.13 points per challenge
Biggest Upsets:
Nicholas over Nina (Season 11) – 0.56 points per challenge differential
Kevin over Ed (Season 7) and Hosea over Stefan (Season 5) – 0.54 points per challenge differential.
I’m also mystified by Mustache Joe didn’t go home for something even the football players didn’t like. I’m convinced they sent Fatima home just to deprive Top Chef bloggers of the “both Joes went home in the same episode”-related titles (“Below Average Joes”? “Tots Up, Joes Down”? “Top Chef Kills Two Joes With One Baird”? I’m just spitballing here.)
@dawhizz “Two Joes with one Baird” is worth kissing fingertips for!
I can picture Tom reading this and saying to himself, “Your takes are definitely not lukewarm, but they are a little salty.”
*He removes computer reading glasses, turns to camera two and gives trademark dad joke smirk.
I’d be willing to put the Russia investigation backlash on hold and riot for Fatima. Do we like tip over food trucks and flambé chef jackets in the streets?
Mustache Joe has to be part of the next Crystal Corner on the Frotcast.
I had nothing against mustache Joe but after this episode I want him to lose in the worst way. The crystal thing would have been enough but then the foraging and sports thing just took it over the edge. Then he eliminated Fatima and now I may want him to die.
Don’t they know that making Risotto is a 100% guaranteed ticket home? So many have tried, so many have failed.
Meth. He is talking about crystal meth energy.
In a facebook superbowl party event page, someone wrote “Question: will there be a This Is Us viewing party after the sporting event I don’t really care about? Its supposed to be on following the ball sport event.”
Should I demand my friend uninvite this person and unfriend them as well?
I loved this episode sooooooo much. So many amazing things…
Tom’s overuse of football word play (“I mean, this is like the fourth quarter of the competition…”) I really, really, really wanted him to hold up his hand for an unreciprocated high five after that “wrong route” joke.
Tom being SUPER disappointed in everyone (My theory – He’s still disgusted by the high top tables. He hasn’t gotten over them yet. It’s poisoned his thinking)
Fatima talking about Taylor Swift (“It was the 1989 tour… OBVIOUSLY”)
Mustache Joey is into crystals!!!! What?!?! How have the editors waited so long to feature this? I really want to know if crystal dudes think crystal energy can mess with their food. WHAT IF THE CRYSTALS WERE TOO CLOSE TO THE WOOD SMOKER?!?!?!?!? I want Joey to feature a meal of nothing but “crystal-made” food. “This is a crystal-energy-insfused Beef Tongue with poached quail egg over a bed of healing crystals. Enjoy.”
The 1989 tour line was so so good!