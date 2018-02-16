Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 11: The Return Of Fancy Toast

This week on Top Chef, the winner of Last Chance Kitchen returned for what Bravo claims is this season’s second-to-last episode. Should we believe them? In a season that has given us three separate Last Chance Kitchen winners, I’m convinced they’re going to drag this out for at least four more episodes. Not that I’d complain. This culinary drama is all I live for anymore. Besides, what else do they need to make room for, The Real Hendersons Of Simi Valley? I swear every show on this network is just a play on the last name of some obnoxious family who’s the seventh-degree spinoff of a Housewives show. The War of the Roses had a less complicated genealogy.
Anyway, since this episode introduced the final Last Chance Kitchen winner (*allegedly*), that meant the loser of this show would get arguably the rawest deal, getting kicked off just before the finale (or in part one of the two-part finale… I dunno… semantics) without a second chance to redeem themselves. First Fati and now this? We want culinary justice!
And what did the show have in store for this most consequential of ‘sodes? The first challenge was, naturally, a sasparilla pairing challenge. You know, that old test of classical French technique. In a nearly unforgivable oversight, the producers apparently couldn’t even secure Sam Elliott to guest judge.
Buncha horseshit.
Instead, the show brought on Wylie Dufresne, formerly of WD-50, currently of Du’s Donuts and world-famous pioneer of molecular gastronomy. Good old Wylie, he’s going to hold onto that prog rock haircut if it kills him.
So about Paul Liebrandt bragging (multiple times) that he cooked at “18,000 feet in the Alps”…the highest peak in the Alps is 15,774 feet, and Courchevel, where he said he cooked, is at a measly 6,000 feet. But hey, Tom seemed suitably impressed!
I really love this anecdote. It sounded vaguely sketchy to me but I never googled it.
He probably thought it was 6000m and mistakenly converted it to feet.
This is the best “well actually” ever. Nice one!
It would be one thing if he just had a momentary metric conversion brain-fart, but he repeated it several times, as if it’s something he brags about frequently at fancy dinner parties for British low talkers.
Paul Liebrandt drove me crazy this episode with his ASMR bullshit. At one point, he said that Joe’s puff — not a profiterole — tasted like it had been cooked at altitude, which… yeah, okay?
Beyond that, Carrie making toast again and then creating a plate that was essentially a bunch of well-cooked food haphazardly assembled and getting rewarded for it was frustrating. If the assignment is to cook high-end and you’re going to ding Chris for going the soul food route, then isn’t sloppy and inconsiderate plating an equally weighty sin? This episode had me heated.
Same.
It’s like when our fans voted Vince’s pork on a platter over my beautifully composed nachos.
Steve, agree with you on Vince’s 5,000 calorie meatgasm, but you’re losing points for being too salty. That’s a double-burn, I’m out!
You’re complaining about calorie account in comparison with a guy who put bone marrow and avocado into his sour cream? Which was a sin, by the way. Look, sorry I made delicious pork, but at least I didn’t double dairy like this clown.
@Vince Mancini I’ll be honest — I didn’t read the entire post and just looked at the picture of your nachos. I’m just here to hate.
If (when?) they remake Grandma’s Boy in Britain, Paul Liebrandt is a shoo-in for JP.
Mr. Mancini were you able to even watch Ep11 of Last Chance Kitchen? It was 15 minutes of bear “jokes”.
Also I loved that they got a day to prepare for baking at altitude I too would like to see that a little more in future seasons.
I just wanted to acknowledge that, in my opinion, this is Vince’s finest intro of the season. T’is a fine display of incisive snark.
Ahem. It’s spelled sarsaparilla. Damn it, I could have the cure for cancer, but it’s buried under useless crap like this.