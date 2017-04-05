A Visual Tour Of The Top Rated Breweries In America

Craft beer aficionados want other beer fans to know when they’ve tried something cool. It’s not bragging, it’s more like the equivalent of getting a stamp on in your passport. Beer drinkers, just like vagabonds, want their friends to know that they’ve gathered cool experiences. Also like backpacking, it’s a plugged in community that shares information freely. To this, beer fans use apps like Untappd to trade ideas and discuss what’s working (and what’s not working) in the world of beer. The site has a constantly changing list of the top rated breweries in the world. Not surprisingly — considering the app’s user base — most of them are located in the US (with one special appearance from Europe).
Here’s a visual tour of the top ten:
10.) Lawson’s Finest Liquids
Vermont is a beer fans dream and this brewery in Warren, Vermont is one of the best. A road trip through the home of Bernie Sanders should include this brewery and its selection of brews, including: Sip of Sunshine IPA, Double Dose IPA, and Session in the Rye Belgian Style Saison.
