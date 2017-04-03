Getty Image

Times are tumultuous people. Politics in the U.S. are completely bogus, spring is tantalizing us with random warm afternoons, March Madness is coming to a head in April of all months, and the world is melting… among other things. There are few places to seek refuge from the barrage of tension currently haunting us all, so what are we supposed to do?

The answer is simple: eat! As they say, ‘When times get tough, the tough get eating!’ It’s almost second nature to turn to comfort food when you’re stuck in a rut: it’s cheap and it tastes good. Double win.

Our pals at Ranker recently surveyed users to determine which comfort foods Americans prefer. After three months of polling and 34,000 votes, they closed voting yesterday. Here’s the top ten!

10. Spaghetti & Meatballs

This is a little weird. Maybe because it’s just so nondescript but “spaghetti and meatballs” sounds incredibly boring. For the sake of this list, make believe these are the meatball-iest meatballs, stuffed with mozzarella and perfectly seasoned. Then also pretend they’re sitting on a bed of delicious spaghetti, cooked just to your liking. Voila — instant comfort!

9. Fried Chicken