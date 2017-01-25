12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

01.24.17

Can snacks serve up valuable life advice? We’ve sobbed “WHY DO THEY ALWAYS LEAVE” at bags of Utz on several occasions, but the spokesgirl has never provided an answer. That’s probably for the best. Thankfully, Frito-Lay have gotten around to engineering a bag of chips that can give some some necessary answers. Namely, is that goof scarfing down the Tostitos a bit tipsy?

The tortilla chip giant is being outfitted with sexy limited-edition bags in a bid to reduce drunk driving. Adweek reports that the new “Party Safe” bag doubles as a crumb-filled breathalyzer, one that’s designed to discourage anyone buzzed or soused from taking the wheel. Mind you, if you’re negotiating with any form of food packaging before you drive, there’s a strong possibility you should be calling that cab either way.

The special bag, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, comes equipped with a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. If any alcohol is detected, the sensor turns red and forms the image of a steering wheel, along with an Uber code and a “Don’t drink and drive” message.

The one-off run of bags are equipped with near-field communication technology that allows the muncher to call an Uber to get their destination. To sync up with February’s upcoming Super Bowl festivities, the combo of Tostitos, Uber and MADD are partnering to provide $10 off for the big game.

The “Party Safe” campaign is a clever one from Frito-Lay. This strategy provides sparkling publicity for its “don’t drink and drive” message, serves as sneaky Super Bowl advertising and frat dummos will chug themselves into a coma trying to “test” the bag. We recommend erring on the side of caution and not drinking and driving no matter what tortilla chips tell you.

