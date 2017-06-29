Slightly sparkling, white or rosé wine from Italy—in a can. What could be simpler? #traderjoes #tjswine #simplerwines #winewednesday A post shared by Trader Joe's (@traderjoes) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

In case you haven’t heard, canned wine is all the rage these days. Francis Ford Coppola arguably started the trend a few years back by introducing the winemaker’s Sofia Blanc de Blancs in a four pack of cans (complete with a cute little straw attached to the side), and now everyone is trying to get a piece of the canned wine action.

And it’s easy to see why. Canned wine is the perfect beverage for picnics, parties, concerts, and really, any outdoor event where glass wine bottles would prove to be cumbersome. It’s affordable, easy to transport, and looks super cute in your hand while you’re drinking it.

So it was probably only a matter of time before Trader Joe’s, home of the infamous “two buck chuck,” got into the canned wine game. The only problem is that — at just $3.99 for a four pack — they can’t seem to keep the stuff on their shelves for very long. The grocery retailer first announced the debut of its Simpler Wines Italian Sparkling Wine, which comes in a white and rosé, in a blog post back in April, with the following description.

Simpler Wines combine the convenience of a can with a delightfully quaffable, Italian vino frizzante (sparkling wine). In Simpler Wines White, notes of juicy honeydew and fresh cut herbs provide sweet sippability, complementing such savory pairings as fresh bread & olives or Parmigiano Reggiano. The elegant, mineral notes and red fruit flavors of Simpler Wines Rosé are a natural fit for fresh pasta, seafood or sweets.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before the product flew off the shelves. But now, just in time for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, Simpler Wines are finally back in stock — if you can find them, that is. Business Insider attempted to to track some down by calling the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in New York City, only to find that the latest shipment had already sold clean out. They were told by an employee that the store is currently getting about 10 cases delivered on most days (five each of the white and rosé) but they’re quickly sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.