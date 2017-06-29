Trader Joe’s Has Canned Wine Now, If You’re Lucky Enough To Get Your Hands On Some

06.29.17 56 mins ago 2 Comments

In case you haven’t heard, canned wine is all the rage these days. Francis Ford Coppola arguably started the trend a few years back by introducing the winemaker’s Sofia Blanc de Blancs in a four pack of cans (complete with a cute little straw attached to the side), and now everyone is trying to get a piece of the canned wine action.

And it’s easy to see why. Canned wine is the perfect beverage for picnics, parties, concerts, and really, any outdoor event where glass wine bottles would prove to be cumbersome. It’s affordable, easy to transport, and looks super cute in your hand while you’re drinking it.

So it was probably only a matter of time before Trader Joe’s, home of the infamous “two buck chuck,” got into the canned wine game. The only problem is that — at just $3.99 for a four pack — they can’t seem to keep the stuff on their shelves for very long. The grocery retailer first announced the debut of its Simpler Wines Italian Sparkling Wine, which comes in a white and rosé, in a blog post back in April, with the following description.

Simpler Wines combine the convenience of a can with a delightfully quaffable, Italian vino frizzante (sparkling wine). In Simpler Wines White, notes of juicy honeydew and fresh cut herbs provide sweet sippability, complementing such savory pairings as fresh bread &amp; olives or Parmigiano Reggiano. The elegant, mineral notes and red fruit flavors of Simpler Wines Rosé are a natural fit for fresh pasta, seafood or sweets.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before the product flew off the shelves. But now, just in time for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, Simpler Wines are finally back in stock — if you can find them, that is. Business Insider attempted to to track some down by calling the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in New York City, only to find that the latest shipment had already sold clean out. They were told by an employee that the store is currently getting about 10 cases delivered on most days (five each of the white and rosé) but they’re quickly sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Around The Web

TAGScocktailsTRADER JOE'Swine

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 9 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP