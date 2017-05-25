Trader Joes

Mmmm. Look at me, I’m perfect and green and delicious. I’d be amazing on your salad or sandwich. Slice me open. Do it. I’m going to make your meal sooooo good. See? I’m ripe. Get a spoon from that drawer to scoop me out. Go ahead. I’ll still be here when you …..OOPS NOW I’M OLD AND RUINED. Sooooooorrrrrry. -Avocados

If you’ve ever been at home and broken out an avocado for a meal, then you know the tenuous relationship line we walk with the delicate fruit. We love them because they make EVERYTHING better, but at the same time, they’re really hard to justify eating if you’re by yourself. You’ll have half, and then, sure, you’ll wrap the other side up. But that’s when the inner monologue starts.

“I’m not going to throw this out,” you say. “It’ll be good for dinner tonight or lunch tomorrow!”

But this is a lie we tell ourselves. It’s like when we say any minute we’re going to start that diet to lose ten pounds before bathing suit season, or that we’re going to listen to Spanish language CD’s in the car so we’re fluent before our trip to Mexico. We’ll never do any of those things, and we certainly will never be able to eat the other half of that avocado before it goes bad.

Now, Trader Joe’s is looking to fix that problem and keep us from being the wasteful, liars they know we are. They’ve come out with a new line of Teeny, Tiny Avocados! And they are as adorable as they are tasty. The new avocados are single servings of the seductive, green food of the Gods, and you’ll never have to waste a half again.