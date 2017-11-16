Have The Laziest Thanksgiving Ever By Warming Up A ‘Thanksgiving Log’

Trader Joes

The coolest thing about Thanksgiving dinner is that everyone’s family does it differently, and no one’s way is the “right” way. Trader Joe’s put a whole new spin on the traditional Thanksgiving meal with their frozen Turkey Day log, the “Turkey & Stuffing En Croute.”

Unlike your typical Hungry Man dinner or otherwise frozen holiday fare, the Turkey & Stuffing En Croute doesn’t salt up a ton of festive-like food and put it into compartments. Instead, Trader Joe’s used real, flavorful turkey tenderloin and sweet cornbread stuffing, hand rolled it into a flaky, buttery puff pastry and sprinkled the entire package with herbes de Provence. The grocery company encourages serving the meal as one would serve any traditional Thanksgiving meal: with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce that come included in the box. They really did think of it all.

The entire log weighs a whopping 40 ounces and sells for less than $13, as if a turkey dinner in a log were not fascinating enough. The deal sounds dope for anyone who either doesn’t feel like slaving over a hot stove for Thanksgiving, doesn’t dig maxing out the fridge for one holiday, or for anyone who is riding Thanksgiving out solo, either because they’re single, away from home, or doesn’t want to deal with that aunt that insists on pinching their butt and telling them they “need a burger.” (That happens to other people, too, right?)

The Turkey & Stuffing En Croute is a year-round offering, so even if you miss out on it for Thanksgiving, you can still get your yearly dose of bird – for way less freezer space.