An 8-Year-Old Was Kicked Out Of The Boy Scouts For Being Transgender

For many kids, becoming a cub scout — and then a boy scout — is an important rite of passage that they’ll remember way after their formative years are over. Eight-year-old Joe Maldonado, however, won’t be able to collect those memories. After being a member of the Cub Scouts for only a month, Maldonado was unceremoniously ousted from his troop. The reason? Biologically, Maldonado is female, and The Boy Scouts of America, a group that’s all about acceptance and togetherness, thinks that girls are icky.
Of course, the “icky” thing is a speculation on our part, but according to Vice, the organization’s leaders didn’t really give any specific reasons for why Maldonado couldn’t continue participating in the troop’s activities. Most importantly, according to his mother, none of the kids even cared about Maldonado’s gender identity. They’d known him when he was Jodi and were just as accepting now that he’d transitioned to Joe, something that both Maldonado and his family had been open about for more than a year.
You know who was upset, though? The parents. Why? No one really knows (it probably has something to do with people whose income has bought them time to waste on wrongheaded outrage). It might have made some sense if the activities that Cub Scouts participate in were in any way secret and/or required random genital checks for some reason, but considering that what the Cub Scouts do is earn merit badges, eat pizza, and go on field trips, there seems to be no reason that anyone who identifies as male shouldn’t be allowed to participate.
From Vice:
In a statement provided to VICE News, Boy Scouts of America communications director Effe Delimarkos explained, without mentioning a name or location, that a family had started the process of registering their child when the organization became aware the child did not “meet the eligibility requirements to participate in this program.”
“The BSA grants youth memberships to Cub Scouts to boys in the first through fifth grades, or 7 to 10 years of age. If needed, we defer to the information provided for an individual birth certificate and their biological sex,” her statement continued. The Boy Scouts do allow both genders in certain programs — just not membership to the Scouts specifically.
Why would it “be needed?” No answer there, either. But the Boy Scouts of America did clarify that this had nothing to do with Maldonado’s sexual orientation. If he had simply been gay or bisexual, none of this would have been an issue. Currently, however, the Boy Scouts don’t have protections in place for children who don’t identify with the biological sex they were assigned at birth.
“No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” Delimarkos told The Record earlier. She also noted that “gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.”
The question here, of course, is why The Boy Scouts of America haven’t considered that this is a thing that might happen. With more and more cases of children identifying as trans being reported (one child even making the cover of National Geographic), it’s important that the organization look at their policies and decide which are archaic enough that they should no longer be enforced. And if The Girl Scouts can celebrate inclusivity by allowing trans girls to be members, it’s definitely time that the Boy Scouts reconsidered their stance on genitals being the prevailing criteria for membership.
Im usually a pretty liberal guy but does an 8 year old understand gender and gender identity enough to go through a transition of sexes like that? I mean the biggest difference an 8 year old knows about gender is girls play with dolls and like pink and boys play with army men and like blue. shouldn’t we be promoting that the kid can like either of those things ,boy or girl, and thats okay? That they should be who they are and like whatever they like, not change your gender because you like typically girl/boy things.
I also have lots of questions similar to yours. I couldnt imagine having a child tell me they were transgender. I think my first and only response would be “thats a big word for an 8 year old.” I guess raise your kids in the best way you can and only time will tell if this is a good idea or not. Shit, all I wanted to be was a fireman (fireperson) when I grew up.
The way I imagine it is it Must be something they know and feel in them that can’t be exactly described. The acceptance of that idea giving them the relief and confirmation of their feelings even at a young age might make sense even without understanding their bodies yet. I don’t know that it always has to do with their body more their mind.
I literally planned to start my comment the same way lol. I barely even have memories from being 8. Certainly too young to even understand gender identity.
I think the parents may have had a hand in shaping his gender identity. It’s not enough to be effeminate or a tomboy anymore. Just adopt a whole new gender! Like GI Joes and unicorns? Now you’re Agender, or gray gender or…. androgynous?
Fuck, can’t remember, guess I’m Transphobic.
there’s validity to all of this, but the Boy Scouts doesn’t need to stick their noses in.
Some children are born with both sex organs and physicians and parents make the decision at birth to choose one sex. Sometimes they make the wrong decision. Tough to put that mistake on a confused child. Look it up, happens more than you’d think. If that’s possible, I imagine other gender mutations happen without physical sexual characteristics manifesting.
the only ones that may have gender related issues are people born with a 3rd sex chromosome, xxy, xxx, very rare.
More likely a push in the direction from parents from perceived awkwardness. An 8 year old boy doesnt know what he’s supposed to feel like, so how would an 8 year old girl know. Sex hormones havent kicked in, puberty hasnt started.
Kids shouldnt be thinking about sex at that age, let alone orientation and identification.
@steve I don’t think they stuck their noses in anything. They just found themselves in the midst of a very complicated issue.
Check your math c dub. Intersex happens at a rate of 1 in 1500 to 1 in 2000 births. That’s more common than kids with cystic fibrosis. A specialist is called in to surgically remove the unwanted sexual features. This is real life science facts folks.
@Heynowhank not many express actual features other than acne
Testosterone levels (prenatally) are normal in 47,XYY males.[8] Most 47,XYY males have normal sexual development and have normal fertility
Triple X syndrome, also known as trisomy X and 47 XXX, is characterized by the presence of an extra X chromosome in each cell of a female.[1] Those affected are often taller than average. Usually there is no other physical differences and normal fertility. Occasionally there are learning difficulties, decreased muscle tone, seizures, or kidney problems.[1]
It is estimated that 90% of those affected are not diagnosed as they either have no or only few symptoms.
It’s society that pushes them into the direction because of the genotypic expression.
I feel the same as the majority of everyone else. Does an 8 year old really feel like they sexually identify as a transgender? If they do boy scouts has the right not to accept them… Key word “BOY” so if they don’t identify as a boy why should they be accepted? I’m sure someone out there will create transgender scouts where little boys and girls that are confused on what they are can all join. They can even sell some transgender cookies, which you don’t really know what kind of cookie you’re getting or even if it’s a cookie. LOL!
Yes, let’s mock and make fun of these kids. I’m sure that’s the best thing for them and that that kind of belittling and bullying has no impact on their far higher rates of suicide and depression.
You really nailed it @Jacob87Providence! Making fun of children is always a blast! I mean come on, maybe its not even a cookie! You’re so funny! This is the height of comedy!
But for real, eat a bag of dicks. I hope to God you don’t have a child because I can’t even begin to imagine how you’ll fuck them up mentally.
Eight year old kids are way more savvy and smart than adults give them credit for.
No they aren’t, that’s the problem. We treat children like little adults that can think and reason like we can, but they aren’t
Maybe so, but I don’t think they are as smart or savvy as some adults give them credit for either.
@Staubachlvr Well I do agree with you that it’s a huge decision for a child to undertake, the fact that the family is allowing him to transition says a lot. I would hope it’s not a decision they made without a lot of discussion and thought.
No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” Delimarkos told The Record earlier. She also noted that “gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.” Since when do 8 year olds have a sexual orientation?
When it is convenient to an argument.
So you weren’t born straight then? Please tell us at what age you thought about your sexual orientation options and decided to pick “straight?”
No one said “chose” but when I realised I was straight, I was a teen, not 8
So you were still heterosexual at age 8, you just weren’t expressing your sexuality yet. I’m mocking the notion that 8-year olds don’t have sexual orientations. Of course they do, they have a sexual orientation from birth, that it isn’t necessarily expressed until later in life does not mean that it does not exist prior to that. Even at age 8, you can have crushes and I bet your crushes were on girls, not boys. So even at that age, latent sexual orientation can be expressed in ways that aren’t overtly sexual but still exist.
@ak3647 That’s your opinion.
It’s not my opinion that pre-pubescent children undergo psychosexual development including expression of sexual orientation, it’s accepted fact in the field of Psychology.
Nope, it’s your opinion.
No ak3647 I wasn’t heterosexual at 8. I wasn’t anything at 8. No one is. You referenced psychosexual development, and in that state kids are in the dormant phase. As for crushes kids have, it’s difficult to determine if those are expressions of sexual feelings, or children reacting to societal keys about relationships. A little boy may have a crush on a little girl simply because, for the most part, that’s what society says relationships should be. And that is up for much debate in psychology, which is why the theory of psychosexual development has gone through many changes other the decades, children sexuality is still a confusing study and trans issues weren’t removed from the most recent DSM. It’s not as easy as you, and your SJW buddies, makes it out to be
The Swanson’s were ahead of their time it seems.
Children are latent usually until at 9-11 years old. An 8 year old would not know what transgendered even is unless, an adult is telling that to a child. When I was young, I was a tomboy. I even thought I wanted to be a boy for awhile. That went away, thank God! I am so thankful that my parents didn’t force me to get a sex change or to take hormones to deny my being female. Kids are being used as pawns in this sick, twisted agenda pushing for gender neutrality by liberals. The BSA will more than likely cave in on this as they did the homosexual issue which ultimately hurts children and families. Gender does matter.
Why are Breitbart readers creating new accounts just to post here?
Oh noes the homos are coming for our families!!!!! What’s next? A merit badge promoting bestiality!!!!
This seems like a test. I am a open minded person and the actual medical science of this seems retarded. This reminds me of why children should not take medication before their brains have fully developed.
In response to all of the “does an 8 year old even know what gender is?” type comments- according to the psychological research, core gender identity is usually formed by age 3.
So a kid at age 3 can determine lifelong decisions about their biological gender, including hormones to stop physical changes their body must go through but they can’t decide to get holes punched in their ears at the fucking piercing pagoda on their own? Yea, that makes sense
No one’s going to start taking hormones at age 3, don’t be absurd. But the widely held consensus among the psychological professionals is that children typically have a firm gender identity by that age. And the other widely demonstrated reality is that when a child’s gender identity does not conform to their genetic sex, the younger that child is allowed to transition and the less opposition that child faces, the lower (by a radical margin) the risk of future depression and suicide for that individual in adulthood.
No that doesn’t make sense which is why that doesn’t happen. No child even close to that young of an age is going to receive hormone blockers and I challenge you to cite an example proving otherwise.
At that young of an age isnt that subject to change? Plenty of girls are tomboys young then grow up to embrace their femininity. I think telling a very young child that he will start changing his/her body to suit their very limited understanding of gender identity is the wrong message. We should be preaching acceptance of who you are and doing whatever you like and dressing how you like but understanding that you are who you are and to be accepting of how you were born. Being a feminine boy or gay little kid is fine, or being a tomboy for a girl is fine too. No need to reinforce the idea that their body chemistry is wrong if they are already a healthy boy/girl
I said made a decision about their gender that can include hormone therapy, and I meant down the line, not at 3. There are plenty of cases of older children being given hormones later in their development, and in those cases, parents have stated they begun transitioning their children in many other ways. In one case in Colorado, they began treating their child as the opposite gender at 18 months
So my bad ak3647 and Corey, I should of said kids as young as 3 can make lifelong decisions about their gender that can later on include hormone therapy. Better?
I used to be pretty intolerant of transgender people, I used to not “get it,” I used to feel icky about the whole bathroom idea… And then I became a father. And I started to think about what I wanted for my children, what I wanted their lives to be and what kind of world I wanted them to live in. And as a parent you have a choice to make if your child identifies in a way that differs from their biological sex. You can try to fight it and deny it and tell them that they’re wrong, knowing that children treated this way see their chance of suicide increased a thousand fold, and that they are virtually guaranteed to suffer through a life long battle with depression, or you can love your child and accept them and try to help them navigate a world that may struggle to understand them. I would rather my children be happy and healthy than for them to be what society or I or anyone else conceived them to be.
Corey, but just like your eaccepting of who your child is shouldnt your child accept who they are? If someone felt ashamed or uncomforatble about being black shouldnt others let them know that to accept who they are and that they can do anything any other race does. Same with gender. You shouldnt tell your child that hes wrong and punish him for thinking that way but let him know about accepting who he is. That he can like and do anything a girl does and still be a boy. Shouldn’t we be educating our kids about loving yourself for who you are not changing because you dont like your sex or dont understand it.
There is a difference between liking typically male or female things and identifying as male or female. Transgender individuals are not “tomboy” girls, nor are they boys who like dolls. There is not a person alive who has said “Well, I like dolls so I must be a girl.” These people are not asking to be allowed to play with certain toys or to engage in certain activities (you should let your child do that regardless of their gender identity), these people are telling you that they don’t care what you see when you look at them, inside they are the gender with which they identify. Saying to them “No, you’re a wrong, you’re a boy. But it’s cool if you like dolls.” is not accepting them, and is the kind of behavior that puts them at risk of serious, possibly fatal, psychological harm. I’m going to assume that you’re male (I apologize if this is an incorrect assumption). Try to imagine having exactly your mind in every way, but having female genitalia. Try to imagine growing up and knowing that you are the male that you feel in every fiber of your being that you are, but having your body not conform to that in the grossest of physical terms, and having everyone tell you that you are wrong to feel that way. Can you imagine how fucked up that would make you feel? You probably can’t. I know I can’t, and I’m thankful I didn’t have to endure that. And I never want to inflict that suffering upon my children. If they’re transgender, if they’re cisgender, if they’re gay, if they’re straight, if they’re something else, they’re my children and I love them and as long as they are not hurting anyone I will support them.
Corey, I guess where I am confused on the issue is, I dont really particularly feel like a boy or girl I just feel like a person. Yea im a guy and I do a lot of typical guy things but I also am not that sports or like beer which are seen as feminine in american culture. but mentally,disregarding stereotypical and superficail things, theres nothing that makes me feel particularly male. I know plenty of girls who are very much like me in interest and personality, if not just a little more emotional than me, so I cant say if I felt the same mentally but had girl parts that id feel too different. Yeah i could say working out and chopping wood or hunting makes me feel manly but in reality those are just superficial things that vary in how masculine/feminine over different cultures and really, women do all those things as well. So i guess I dont see how you can mentally feel like a gender without listing stereotypical or superficial reasons, I just feel like a person and if i was a woman I cant imagine id be too different other than maybe different opinions on things since I would have a womans point of view and higher estrogen. Can you tell me what makes you feel mentally like a guy?
I dunno, seems like a pretty straiight forward rule. “Boys in, girls out.” Let’s just check the birth certificate and see which side of the rule this child falls on. Easy peasy.
I’m sure you’re a big proponent of bathroom bills too.
Do we really want biological females sleeping in tents surrounded by boys? What if he were a trans girl? Would you be happy for her to be in all the girl guides activities?
Trans girls already are welcome in the Girl Scouts. That’s referenced in this very article.
Also, “sleeping in tents surrounded by boys” is some scare-phrasing that still isn’t very scary. Yes, I think it’s fine.
Please don’t compare the BSA to the GSA. Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are two completely different organizations. While one is very accepting of who they’ll let join in on arts, crafts, and selling cookies. The other is governed by a militaristic, religious foundation which teaches its members about survival, technology (yes, there are drone pilot merit badges), law, citizenship, and the global community. Give the BSA some time and they’ll come around. Remember, the BSA didn’t start accepting gay youths until 2014 and gay adults until 2015.
It’s not an absurd comparison to draw. They use the same name and similar branding.
What makes someone feel like a boy/girl? mentally that is. people should like whatever they want without being shamed for being not masculine or feminine enough. Cant a little girl just be interested in typically boyish things and still be a girl? If a healthy boy feels like he shouldn’t have his penis or that its wrong we should be letting the kid know that he needs to accept who he is not say ” oh you think your penis is weird? well then in a few years we will just pay thousands of dollars on a surgery to cut it off then” the kid needs to learn about his body and accept who he is not change because he doesn’t understand his sex organs. If a child said he felt like an alien wed have a conversation about why he feels that way and help him understand and accept who he is, not get surgery to turn his skin green or something.
@SteveBramucci These comments (on both sides of the issue) are what you get when you continually post inflammatory and click bait articles. I’ve seen some shitty comment sections but this one takes the cake. I hope you’re proud of yourself.
@Fadeproof please do share how this is either “inflammatory” or “clickbait” and also why it doesn’t deserve to be posted? Should we suppress news stories because someone might be rude in the comments? You’re being absurd and also just not thinking your way around the issue. Also, if this is the worst comment-section you’ve ever seen, bravo: you’ve lived a good internet life. No one has made personal attacks, there are no hate slurs — I think it’s a relatively civil discussion. In short: I disagree with virtually everything you said. Except the “proud of yourself” thing. The answer to that is “mildly, due to this response to your comment.”
@Steve Bramucci This article isn’t inflammatory or clickbaity and that’s the problem. You spent the last year posting bullshit articles trying to rile people up and you’ve succeeded. You now have a website filled with people who have a “you’re either with us or against us” attitude and when you do post an article that could have had a good discussion about gender identity it’s degraded into what you have here. There may not be many slurs or hate speech but there is no actual conversation either. Just people shutting each other down. You’re right on the proud of yourself thing. That was a good response, but my point still stands. You let the fox guard the henhouse for the sake of page views and now it won’t leave.
@Fadeproof in absolute seriousness, and without trying to be argumentative, please send me any intentionally “clickbait” or “us against them” article filed under Uproxx.com/LIFE to steve @ uproxx so that I can review.
@Steve Bramucci I don’t browse by category. I go off the front page. I didn’t even realize there were separate sections anymore. I thought that ended when everything merged, but I’ll look around and email you if I find anything.
For anyone looking for more info on the development of gender identity, there is some info in this piece:
[uproxx.com]
Also, this is a great primer, which will undoubtedly add insight to the comments posted above: [www.boundless.com]
1. Boy Scouts shouldn’t be hot water for not allowing Girls in.
2. I’m more concerned that we’re now in a time where 8 year olds are having thoughts on gender identity and transitioning.
I don’t see the big deal. I got kicked out of the boy scouts, too… for eating a brownie.