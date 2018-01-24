Travel Writers Tell Us Which Tours & Activities You Should Try In 2018

#Adventure #Travel
Managing Editor, Life
01.24.18

Here at Uproxx, we’re constantly trying to get you on the road. We show you the freshest destinations, profile bold adventurers sure to leave you inspired, and share scortching flight deals. Once you take the leap and buy a ticket, your trip unfolds in front of you — loaded with endless potential.

So what to do? Swim with sharks? Trek the Amazon? Practice yoga in a hilltop retreat? The choices you make will ultimately come down to your personal travel philosophy. Don’t you dare cede the choice to a package tour dealer or travel agent. Deciding how, where, and why you spend your money to gain experience is one of the joys of travel in the first place.

We asked 11 travel writers to tell us which experiences excited them for 2018. Their sagelike advice fit with some of the big travel trends we’re seeing this year — health, ecology, and community. More than that, all of these activities, tours, and excursions have one common thread: They sound like a whole lot of fun.

TOPICS#Adventure#Travel
TAGSadventureTRAVELtravel hot listtravel writers tell us

How Music Connects Us

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 2 days ago 8 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

01.22.18 2 days ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 1 week ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP