Shutterstock

“How adventurous are you?” is a bold way to start a travel conversation. Do you live vicariously through Instagram videos of death-defying feats, or are you out there creating those posts? We all have different limits as to what we’re willing risk in this wide, wild world. Our range generally goes from “NOOOOOOOOPE!!!” to “ah, f*ck it, let’s do it!” with a million levels in between.

Travel Supermarket compiled a list of some of the wildest death-defying destinations for 2017 — and we had to break it down. Because, as you know, we want to get you into the wild for a little adventure.

So here are our 12 favorite spots from to test your mettle and flood your body with all the adrenaline.