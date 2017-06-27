Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Unsplash

How do you want to see America? From the roar of a jetliner at 35,000 feet as you blast from coast to coast? Inside a cramped car while you barrel down a vacant highway? On a bike, out in the elements? A motorcycle? Jogging, Forrest Gump-style? There are so many methods of exploring the vastness and greatness that is these United States.

For more than 100 years, one of the most iconic ways to really dig into the country has been to train travel. Sure, trains feel a bit old-fashioned in the age of discount airlines. But while air travel offers speed and convenience, you end up missing everything in between point A and point B. And it’s often those between spaces where the heart of your adventure lies. It’s in those small towns, mountain valleys, and unexplored reaches of the country where you just might find the wonder that you seek.

So take to the rails this year and see America in a whole new light. We’ve put together three options below — enough to show you the range of prices you can find if you’re willing to dig. Each one is built around a two-week vacation in the summer months and booking far enough out to take advantage of Amtrak’s 20 percent Saver Fares. From there, how you pick and choose your path is up to you.