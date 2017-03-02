Antonina Bukowska, Unsplash

Between 1989 and 1991 the world watched as the Iron Curtain was finally drawn and massive parts of Europe and Asia were opened up for travelers. You could have gone to Prague or Moscow before, but there were visa issues, government tourist guides, and all sorts of other hoops that needed jumping. Now you can get on a plane and visit Warsaw on a whim.

Well, that may well be ending very soon. Back in April of 2014, the European Union put the United States on notice for a lack of reciprocation for visa free travel. The US still demands that EU citizens from Poland, Croatia, Cyprus, Romania, and Bulgaria obtain visas to enter regardless of their European Union statuses. The European Union is pushing “for full visa reciprocity” for those member states from the US government since US citizens can travel freely to any of the 28 EU member states.

So to pressure the American government, the European Parliament conducted a show of hands vote that approved adopting “restrictive measures” against US citizens entering the entire EU zone. If the restrictive measures take place the European Commission would have to two years to rescind American’s visa free access to all 28 member states.