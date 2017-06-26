Toa Heftiba, Unsplash

Choosing the best spot to hit during a summer vacation is a tough job. Do you stay domestic and see some new corner of the country that’s been calling for a while, or do you take a bigger leap and cross the ocean? The latter options has never been more enticing, since budget airlines have started flying transatlantic routes.

So let’s say the wheel landed on Europe this year. Where to go? Which country, or countries, are worth your precious two weeks? Europe has 51 countries to choose from. You can go semi-tropical, Mediterranean, or to the mountains.

Over at Liligo they parsed their searches for the spots in Europe people are searching the most this season. There were a couple of new surprises as the European gaze moves further south and east across the continent. So we’ve put together a list of the ten places people are looking to go this summer.

10. Croatia

Sampling the wonders of Croatia seems a fine way to spend your summer. From the ancient cities of the north to the sun-kissed fort towns peppered across hundreds of islands in the south, the country has a lot to offer and still hasn’t fully hit the tourist map. Enjoy the amazing food, the backdrops for many a Game Of Throne scene, and old European history all in one gorgeous corner of the world.