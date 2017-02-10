The Best Of #DressLikeAWoman

Expedia's New Travel Ad Attacks Nationalism And Close-Mindedness

02.10.17

Expedia/YouTube

Mark Twain wrote, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” Our greatest author was pontificating wisely in the second-to-last sentence of The Innocents Abroad — his tome about traveling Europe and the Holy Land in 1867. He’s right, of course. Travel is good. It has the power to break down our most toxic ideas and open our minds to “the other.” It squashes fear.

Today, we have the science to back up Twain’s proclamation. A travel group studied thousands of people across the world and found that “traveling has given them a more positive view on people from the countries they have visited, other cultures in general and on differences and diversity.” So strong is the power of travel that even the Chinese and Vietnamese are healing the deep scars from their recent past simply because they have started traveling as tourists to each other’s countries.

