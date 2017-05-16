Shutterstock

The airline industry is an ever-evolving organism. It wasn’t that long ago that the high-season meant prices would skyrocket to get as much money out of your pocket during the months you actually had time to travel. That seems to be shifting, especially when it comes to air travel.

Suddenly, prices for summer travel are dropping. When’s the last time you remember that happening? Some prices are even dropping by 30 to 40 percent from last summer alone. Part of this is due to the strength of the dollar against European currencies like the Euro and Pound. Another factor is the heavy competition coming from budget airlines pressing the bigger carriers to compete. Either way, the summer of 2017 is going to be a banner year for cheap airfares. So open those apps, set those alerts, and get ready for a great trip.

To help you find good deals we’ve compiled a list of some seriously cheap fares you can book right now for an awesome summer spent someplace new. Also, check out our Definitive Guide to Cheap Flights Online.

NORWEGIAN

Norwegian is leading the way in offering heavy discounts right now to Europe. If you’re lucky enough to be next to one of their US hubs, you can find flights later this summer for between 100-200 bucks each way to some seriously awesome European capitals.

Sample flights:



Norwegian Air