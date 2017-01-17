Chad Madden, Unsplash

Getting out into nature, even for 15 minutes a day, will have a positive effect on your mental and physical health. Spending days unplugged will help you find an inner zen that money can’t buy. Or as Jack Kerouac put it, “One man practicing kindness in the wilderness is worth all the temples this world pulls.”

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced plans to create a massive trail across his state. The Empire State Trail will combine 40 separate trails that already exist in the state — creating a 750-mile run that will connect New York City to Canada.