How Tropico Festival Is A Glimpse Into The Future Of Festival Culture

Festivals are getting a little too slick for my taste. The yearly lineup is full of pre-packaged deals and all inclusive vacations. As Fyre proved, the new products popping up are hit or miss, and it’s okay to be suspicious when a festival sounds too good to be true. But though few people rushing to snatch your travel dollars are doing festivals right, there’s still hope.

In fact, I just discovered the new path forward. It’s waiting for you, down in Mexico.

A little primer: In the 60s and 70s, festival culture set the stage for major paradigm shifts in how people thought and treated one another. Over the years, that’s morphed into big business. Today, there’s a huge selection for the discerning partier. Burning Man sets the bar very high, and since attending three Burning Man gatherings in a row I gave up on traditional parties. The sloppy behavior, endless queues, and questionable lineups we encounter today at so many events deserve to die off. But even if they don’t, rest easy knowing you can go to Tropico — where they seem to be doing things a lot better than the rest of the world.

I’ve had my eye on Tropico — a boutique festival that takes place in Acapulco every December — for five years now. I’ve always been very impressed by the high taste level reflected in the lineups (David Byrne headlined last year) and curious to know what the event is all about. Two years ago, I used to think going to Mexico for Tropico was a massive mission. This year, it was all I thought about. I was ready.