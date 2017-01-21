The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

The first controversy of the Donald Trump administration is already here and it involves pastries. Duff Goldman of Ace of Cakes fame tweeted out that a cake at Trump’s inauguration looks frighteningly similar to the one he made for President Obama’s 2013 Inauguration party.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Trump seems to be adopting that stance. After he delivered a speech that quoted a Batman villain, it was reported his official POTUS Twitter account had used a picture from Obama’s 2009 inauguration for its background. The picture has since been taken down, but no word yet if he offered credit to Bane. And now it looks like he admired the assortment of the desserts at Obama’s inauguration, as a cake at his inauguration looks similar to one the former president had. Goldman tweeted the one at Trump’s party is comparable to the one he made for Obama: