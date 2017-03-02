Robert Southey opened his poem The Curse of Kehama with a foreboding sentence. “Curses are like young chickens: they always come home to roost.” The meaning: Your actions have consequence which are unavoidable. This lesson is being learned at the expense of one hard-working migrant in southern Illinois. The citizens of West Frankfort and the surrounding county voted 70 percent in favor of Donald Trump. And now the Trump administration’s ICE raids have taken one of their most beloved denizens, torn a family apart, and shaken a community to the core.
Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco came to the USA in the late 1990s, illegally. He eventually settled in West Frankfort and found work at the local Tex-Mex joint. Over the years, he became an upstanding member of the small community. For the last ten years he’d been managing that Tex-Mex joint and started a family. He raised money for medical equipment. He gave away free food to fire fighters while they were fighting fires. He supported the local police force at every turn. He was a true local.
This is an entire town saying “he’s one of the good ones!”
I hope that stories like this will help people understand: Immigration is a big complicated issue that requires nuanced thinking.
These issues need a scalpel to delicately cut around; but instead we got Gallagher.
@Libertarian Response Team that’s a pretty spot on metaphor.
Those ****ing idiots still think those jobs are coming back
They need a politician with balls to stand up to them and tell them all that flat out. Coal is dead. It’s not coming back. Here’s a program to help you transfer your work into other parts of the energy sector, or another sector, and be done with it. I suggest tourism.
There’s that bleeding heart we all know and love…
But seriously, they live in Illinois, so they’re fucked.
“Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. But then they came for the owner of my favorite Tex-Mex restaurant – and that hombre makes great chimichangas and doesn’t give me a dirty look when I don’t tip …so now I care.”
As soon as the Trumpians get their guy off the hook (or just find a new place to have Taco Tuesday) they’ll stop caring. They’ll say Pacheco was the exception and all the people at the airport and border are murderers, rapists and terrorists.