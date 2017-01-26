We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

On social media, those who supported Trump and those who would have rather had anyone else in power are locked in a bitter and brutal feud. But out in the real world, where people aren’t avatars but flesh and blood, things are often different. This was proved once again on Monday when a white Trump supporter in town for the inauguration left a black waitress a huge tip in order to remind her that we’re all in this together.

According to The Washington Post, Jason White and his friends walked into Busboys and Poets (a restaurant which promotes social justice) in D.C. on Monday morning for a bite to eat. When his friends saw the walls — which are adorned with African-American imagery — and the clientele, one told White that he might consider taking his “Make America Great Again,” hat off, because being a visible Trump supporter in the establishment could prove to be problematic. He put it away.

White’s waitress, Rosalynd Harris, agreed that the group stood out. And even though White wasn’t wearing the hat when she came up to their table, The Washington Post reports that she could tell that they didn’t belong. Still, White and Harris engaged in polite conversation, joking about his profession as a dentist; White even told Harris how nice her smile looked.

What White didn’t know is that Harris was in such a good mood because of the positive experience she’d had at the Women’s March on Saturday. She was “buzzing with energy” and that led to a positive interaction, despite the fact that Harris did assume the men were Trump supporters, even without any MAGA paraphernalia visible.

At the end of the meal, though, White did something that those fighting on social media — what with their cries of “libtard” and “regressive left” — wouldn’t expect: He left Harris a $450 tip. He also left a note.