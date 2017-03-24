Getty Image

A group of Trump supporters in a small Indiana town are finding out the hard way that some of the new President’s stances may have sounded perfectly reasonable in an airplane hanger rally back in October, but not so much when the teeth of those policies take a bite out of someone they know. South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg recently penned an article for the Huffington Post detailing the plight of one Indiana man being detained in Kenosha, Wisconsin, some 17 years after he came to America for Mexico.

Roberto Beristain, the owner of Eddie’s Steak Shed, a popular restaurant in Granger, Indiana, has been detained since February 6th after being told he had a 16-year-old deportation order that was just now being enforced, even though over the years he has successfully and responsibly received a green card, a Social Security card, a work permit, a driver’s license, and checked in regularly with ICE. Since then, Beristain has only been permitted to see his wife for thirty minutes a week, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

According to Buttigieg, Beristain, who migrated to the US from Mexico in 2000, has been a model citizen since arriving in the United States. His neighbors and customers are up in arms as to why, after all these years, he would be plucked from a place where he has made a difference and sent back to a home he no longer knows. Buttigieg goes on to say he finds it ironic, but heartwarming, that so many conservatives would fight for the rights of an immigrant at a time when the President is literally trying to put up a wall between them.