The Definitive Power Ranking Of Every Part Of The Turkey

#Friday Conversation #Thanksgiving #Food
11.17.17 58 mins ago

Shutterstock

The vast majority of us are going to be eating turkey in one form or the other next Thursday. Thanksgiving turkeys are an art form that takes decades to master. Some of it will be ghastly and over-cooked. Some of it will be delightfully succulent and well-executed. There’ll be fried turkeys and roasted turkeys and, if you’re lucky, someone will do it right and use a sous vide. But, let’s face it, not all turkeys are created equal and, moreover, not all parts of the turkey are worth fighting for.

We all have our favorite bit of the bird. None of us are above shoulder-checking our least favorite cousin to make sure we get the prized leg or plenty of rich and fatty thigh meat.

Below is the last ranking you’ll ever need of the all the parts of the turkey that’ll be presented around three o’clock next Thursday. Plan your tactics and tackles accordingly to make sure you get the best cuts. Otherwise, you might be stuck in the corner with a dried out wing that all the gravy in the world can’t save.

8. Spine

Overall, there’s not a lot going on here. There are thin strips of meat, fat, and skin with a lot of marrow-filled spine bones. That makes this the most ignored section of the turkey. It’s usually cut out and used for stock, especially if you’re spatchcocking the bird — and that says a lot. No one is racing to the table for a piece of turkey that’s best used in stock. You’ll never hear the kids or grandpa saying, “turn the turkey over so we can get at that spine already!” It just doesn’t happen.

Roasted turkey necks and backs, ready for the stockpot. #thanksgiving #turkey #turkeystock #gravy #thanksgivingprep

A post shared by Laura Byrne Russell (@laurabrussell) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Conversation#Thanksgiving#Food
TAGSFOODFRIDAY CONVERSATIONPOWER RANKINGSTHANKSGIVINGTURKEY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP