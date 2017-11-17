The Definitive Power Ranking Of Every Part Of The Turkey

Shutterstock

The vast majority of us are going to be eating turkey in one form or the other next Thursday. Thanksgiving turkeys are an art form that takes decades to master. Some of it will be ghastly and over-cooked. Some of it will be delightfully succulent and well-executed. There’ll be fried turkeys and roasted turkeys and, if you’re lucky, someone will do it right and use a sous vide. But, let’s face it, not all turkeys are created equal and, moreover, not all parts of the turkey are worth fighting for.

We all have our favorite bit of the bird. None of us are above shoulder-checking our least favorite cousin to make sure we get the prized leg or plenty of rich and fatty thigh meat.

Below is the last ranking you’ll ever need of the all the parts of the turkey that’ll be presented around three o’clock next Thursday. Plan your tactics and tackles accordingly to make sure you get the best cuts. Otherwise, you might be stuck in the corner with a dried out wing that all the gravy in the world can’t save.

8. Spine

Overall, there’s not a lot going on here. There are thin strips of meat, fat, and skin with a lot of marrow-filled spine bones. That makes this the most ignored section of the turkey. It’s usually cut out and used for stock, especially if you’re spatchcocking the bird — and that says a lot. No one is racing to the table for a piece of turkey that’s best used in stock. You’ll never hear the kids or grandpa saying, “turn the turkey over so we can get at that spine already!” It just doesn’t happen.