Political tempers seems to be at an all-time high. Tensions are raging, as people dig deeper into their political foxholes and heave salvos of left or right leaning rhetoric at one another. There’s so much bickering that most of it often gets lost in the ether. We’re betting that the owners of the Cup It Up American Grill in Tucson, Arizona, wish their political message ended up in that ether too.
Well, it didn’t. And, now, their business is destroyed.
Restaurant’s owners Christopher Smith and Jay Warren posted their political leanings on their establishment’s Facebook page last Friday. It was a laundry list citing their support for Donald Trump, standing for national anthems, repealing Obamacare, and less government. The post continued by denouncing those who disrespect Trump, the belief in global warming, big government, and celebrities and late night hosts having political opinions. Here’s the whole post:
There’s really not anything in there we all haven’t heard before at Thanksgiving tables, backyard barbecues, office parties, conservative media, and literally everywhere on social media. That didn’t stop the swift reaction of people on Facebook calling out the owners of the Cup It Up American Grill for their tactical error. Within three hours the restaurant had so many complaints, they removed their post from Facebook. By the next day, the restaurant was receiving so many complaints they straight up deleted all their social media accounts and, amazingly, several employees quit due to the endless phone call complaints.
BLM 💪🏾
“If you dislike this post, share it with a hundred friends and we won’t be expecting you anytime soon!”
Well, you can’t say they didn’t ask for it.
Looking forward to the Kickstarter that raises 750K for them. What a time to be alive.
Andrew’s Yelp review was gold.
So Liberals can make tone deaf, sweeping generalztions on a daily basis, like, for instance, Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy who stated she didn’t want any Trump fans to watch her show or be fans of hers personally. Yet when the other side dishes it out, everyone looses their minds and spits in the faces of people who have every right to say what they want. People are are also citizens of this country. This site posts tons of crap about liberals doing this kinda stuff, famous or not, trolling conservatives, and applauds them. I guarantee you if a restaurant did this with an anti-republican/conservative message, Uproxx would come out with a story with a headline that reads “A Tucson Restaurant Trolls Trump and His Base and People Are Literally Lining Up For Months To Eat Their Soup Just Days After An Anti-Tump Facebook Post”.
These kinds of unintelligent stories are just pacifiers for people who cannot handle life.