An Arizona Restaurant Is Shutting Down Just Days After A Pro-Trump Facebook Post Because Of The Backlash

#Donald Trump #Facebook #Food
Life Writer
10.13.17 5 Comments

Shutterstock

Political tempers seems to be at an all-time high. Tensions are raging, as people dig deeper into their political foxholes and heave salvos of left or right leaning rhetoric at one another. There’s so much bickering that most of it often gets lost in the ether. We’re betting that the owners of the Cup It Up American Grill in Tucson, Arizona, wish their political message ended up in that ether too.

Well, it didn’t. And, now, their business is destroyed.

Restaurant’s owners Christopher Smith and Jay Warren posted their political leanings on their establishment’s Facebook page last Friday. It was a laundry list citing their support for Donald Trump, standing for national anthems, repealing Obamacare, and less government. The post continued by denouncing those who disrespect Trump, the belief in global warming, big government, and celebrities and late night hosts having political opinions. Here’s the whole post:

Facebook

There’s really not anything in there we all haven’t heard before at Thanksgiving tables, backyard barbecues, office parties, conservative media, and literally everywhere on social media. That didn’t stop the swift reaction of people on Facebook calling out the owners of the Cup It Up American Grill for their tactical error. Within three hours the restaurant had so many complaints, they removed their post from Facebook. By the next day, the restaurant was receiving so many complaints they straight up deleted all their social media accounts and, amazingly, several employees quit due to the endless phone call complaints.

Yelp

Yelp

Yelp

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Facebook#Food
TAGSantifaCLIMATE CHANGEdonald trumpDrinkFacebookFOOD

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP