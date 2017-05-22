Showtime/Youtube/Uproxx

To celebrate the premiere of the new season of “Twin Peaks” (after being off the air for a cool 25 years), YouTube chef Binging With Babish and cocktail specialist Cocktail Chemistry collaborated to create two recipes from the popular TV show about the investigation of the death of Laura Palmer by FBI agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan of “Blue Velvet” and “Portlandia” fame).

Even though it was cancelled after two seasons (it first aired in 1990), the show has since gained a cult following because of its eccentric, odd characters, dark humor, surrealism, supernatural goings on, and the unique, patented Lynchian cinematography. The new series takes place 25 years later, with agent Cooper still stuck in the town of Twin Peaks.

As we begin to catch up, “the owls are not what they seem” and some mysteries still linger. Like, what did agent Cooper’s doppelganger do all those years while he was trapped in Twin Peaks? And what is the recipe for “Black Yukon Sucker Punch”, the cocktail that Judge Sternwood orders in season 2? It’s obviously a popular drink in town because the bartender knows exactly how to make it.

Youtuber Cocktail Chemistry (aka Nick Fisher) must have been plagued with curiosity about this cocktail because he decided to try his hand at recreating it, even with very little information to go on.

Take a look at the video and see for yourself. The drink is as mysterious as a red business suit. All he had to go on was what the drink looked like and Sternwood saying, “You have to watch these. They sneak up on ya.”