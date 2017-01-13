This Worldwide Vagabond Has Traveled For 2.5 Years Without Ever Boarding A Plane

01.13.17 60 mins ago

Tyral Dalitz

Switzerland

In November, 29-year-old Tyral Dalitz made it to London from Australia. A long trip, but (in the modern age) not a particularly incredible accomplishment. Not unless you factor in the small detail that Ty didn’t get on an airplane once. He did the trip by sailing, biking, taking trains, and hitchhiking. It took him 845 days.

Living the nomad life for two and a half years would be a bit much for most people, but Dalitz thrives on the adventure. He goes with the flow, and lets his journey guide him. So far, the adventure has offered up stunning landscapes, wild parties, near death experiences, and some of the coolest places to pitch a tent on the planet. When you travel without ever getting on a plane, it truly is about the journey and not the destination, and Ty has seen more places already than most people see in a lifetime.

Tyral Dalitz

Belarus
