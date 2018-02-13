Uber Will Soon Force Drivers To Take Mandatory Breaks After Extended Shifts

#UBER
Managing Editor, Trending
02.13.18

Shutterstock

The topic of breaks for Uber drivers was a hot topic in the UK back in January, but now it seems that the company is ready to bring some mandatory changes to its operation in the United States. According to The Washington Post, the company is set to roll out an update that will limit drivers who work extended hours to only 12 hours a day. After this, they will be locked out from the app:

The update, expected to be rolled out nationally over a two-week period, will prompt drivers to take a six-hour break after 12 cumulative hours behind the wheel. Drivers will receive a warning after 10 hours of driving uninhibited by a six-hour break. A second warning will come after the 11th hour, and a third notification will serve as a 30-minute warning.

After 12 hours, the app will automatically go offline, Uber says, and drivers will be unable to pick up fares for six hours. After the mandatory rest period, the app will reactivate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UBER
TAGSride-sharinguber

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 6 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP