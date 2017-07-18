Our ‘Impossible Burger’ Taste Test Will Leave You Hungry For Fake Meat

#Food
07.18.17 47 mins ago

Umami

The Impossible Burger in the “flesh”.

It’s burger week here at Uproxx Life, and while we definitely plan on diving into all the glory and flavor beef has to offer, we also want to explore more sustainable burger options. The first name in the environmentally friendly game is the Impossible Burger — the virally famous “burger that bleeds.” When Mark Shrayber first tried the Impossible Burger about a year ago, there were only a few places in the country you could snag the vegetarian patty. Now, for the first time, Impossible Foods has teamed up with a chain, Umami Burger, to bring their burger to the masses.

With all the hype over this development, we got curious. Is this burger as good as everyone says? Mark claimed in his review that the burger was so delicious that it would win over meat eaters. We believe him that it’s delicious, but as far as winning over meat eaters… can we really trust a vegetarian to speculate on beef?

Still skeptical, we sent our Facebook Live dynamic duo, Frankie Geek and Steve Bramucci, to an Umami location in Costa Mesa to see exactly what the fuss is about and to tell us whether or not The Impossible Burger is really the Holy Grail of meat substitutes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSBurger WeekFacebook LiveFOODimpossible burgerUMAMI BURGER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 22 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP