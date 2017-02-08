Uproxx

Last Thursday, the man who has referred to the Black community off and on as “The Blacks,” stripped away the word that gets a certain segment of White people as pressed as a silk tie: Black. February 2017 will now be known as “National African-American History Month,” thanks to President Donald Trump.

No one asked for this. There was no petition, and it wasn’t one of the many signs held at marches around the nation since the inauguration.

Trump’s decision to change the name was completely unnecessary but somehow became the first issue speaking directly to Black Americans that #45 wanted to tackle. Why? Well, as innocuous as it may seem, it gave a famously egotistical businessman a chance to throw his weight around, while simultaneously reminding Black people that a he’s in charge. It’s the equivalent of getting a new boss who does passive aggressive shit to remind you of your “place” at the lower rung.

However, a deeper look into Trump’s proclamation reeks of his anti-immigrant stance and highlights his using of the “divide and conquer” method to govern the Black community. In 2015, The Pew Research Center found that a record 3.8 million foreign-born Black people — mainly from Africa and the Carribean — were now living in the United States. It’s believed that 16.5 percent of the U.S. Black population will be foreign-born by 2060.

Trump’s new proclamation — again, something that no one asked for — plays like a blatant attempt to drive a bigger wedge between African-Americans and foreign-born blacks. Though it’s rarely spoken of outside of the community, there already lies a disconnect between the different nationalities, cultures, ethnicities. This is more prevalent in melting pot U.S. cities like New York and Miami, where African-Americans tend to look down on black immigrants while black immigrants — many of them who migrate to the United States for a better life — view African-Americans as “lazy” and “entitled.”

It really shouldn’t matter because Black History Month ought to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of Black people. Period. Steve Biko was South African. Marcus Garvey was Jamaican. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is Liberian. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Nigerian. Toussaint Louverture was Haitian. Black History also isn’t just about Black leaders, scientists, writers, etc. February also means celebrating Black entertainers like Hattie McDaniels, Doug Williams, Grace Jones, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Opraaaaaah!