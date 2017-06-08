Uproxx

Father’s day is upon us. That means it’s time to start thinking about which thrilling gift you’re going to buy the brave, fierce, kind-hearted father in your life. This year, we wanted to go classic, handcrafted, and grown up. No coupons for back rubs or Jerry Garcia ties here.

Below are a some truly unique and iconic gifts for the sort of man who likes to smell good while wearing durable boots and bad-ass sunglasses:

JOHN VARVATOS ARTISAN FRAGRANCE

John Varvatos

A great fragrance is a mark of a grown-ass man. John Varvatos’ Artisan Eau de Toilette is an old-school representation of class, style, and craftsmanship. This handcrafted fragrance leans heavily into the Sicilian clementines, North African orange tree blossoms, and Indian murraya notes. It’s a citrusy, woody fragrance with an ever-so-slight hint of ginger. In short: It smells damn good.

A 4.2 ounce handwoven bottle in a gift set costs $92.00.