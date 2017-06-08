Our Father’s Day Gift Guide Will Help You Shop For The Artisan-Loving Dads In Your Life

and
Presented By
John Varvatos

Uproxx

Father’s day is upon us. That means it’s time to start thinking about which thrilling gift you’re going to buy the brave, fierce, kind-hearted father in your life. This year, we wanted to go classic, handcrafted, and grown up. No coupons for back rubs or Jerry Garcia ties here.

Below are a some truly unique and iconic gifts for the sort of man who likes to smell good while wearing durable boots and bad-ass sunglasses:

JOHN VARVATOS ARTISAN FRAGRANCE

John Varvatos

A great fragrance is a mark of a grown-ass man. John Varvatos’ Artisan Eau de Toilette is an old-school representation of class, style, and craftsmanship. This handcrafted fragrance leans heavily into the Sicilian clementines, North African orange tree blossoms, and Indian murraya notes. It’s a citrusy, woody fragrance with an ever-so-slight hint of ginger. In short: It smells damn good.

A 4.2 ounce handwoven bottle in a gift set costs $92.00.

👃🏼 #nosegasm #johnvarvatosartisan #💦

A post shared by Matahari Mahardhika (@matajingga) on

Around The Web

TAGSFATHER'S DAYGift Guides 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP