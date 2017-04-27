Getty Image

You already know that United has made a lot of bad decisions in the last month, so rather than rehash their terrible April, let’s get to the cheap flights.

Here’s what you need to know: United is offering some crazy deals right now, and it may have to do with the fact that the airline knows that you have many options when you fly and that being forcibly ejected from your seat is definitely something you take into account when deciding with whom to take to the friendly skies.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, a site that notifies travelers of dropped fares and discounts, spoke to Travel+Leisure about what he terms United’s “apology fares” and noted how drastically flight prices dropped after Dr. David Dao was “re-accommodated” on an overbooked flight:

In the last 10 days alone, Keyes has found round-trip flights to Trinidad and Tobago for as little as $274 (typically $550); flights to Paris for $433 (typically $800); and round-trip fares to Mexico City for less than $200 (typically $500).

And:

The latest evidence is United’s late-summer sale on flights to Sweden. Boston-based travelers can fly for $364 round-trip, while New Yorkers can visit this Scandinavian country for $381. Flight from the Californian cities San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles are all less than $400.

The question now is this: Are you willing to forgive United and accept its rock-bottom prices (which match perfectly with the depths United has sunk to in the space of three weeks) or are you willing to pay more for your vacation so that the airline (and its ilk) remembers that bashing someone bloody and then dragging them off the plane isn’t the most conducive way to keep your customers happy and loyal?

Of course, United has changed its policies, banning the practice of bumping people who are already in their seats. And they’re offering much more money for voluntary bumpings, too. But is it too late?

If you are going to let United back into your wallet, Keyes suggests you start booking flights now as the deals will be gone soon. You can also check out our guide to cheap fares here!