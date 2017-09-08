Mattel Is Releasing ‘Uno’ Decks Redesigned For Color Blind Players

09.08.17

Has a game of Uno not yet destroyed your family because you were convinced to play something less likely to end in fisticuffs by a color blind relative who couldn’t tell some of the cards apart? Good news! Now your family can know the same discord because Mattel is releasing a color blind accessible deck for the approximately 350 million humans worldwide who have some form of color blindness.

Mattel’s redesigned version of their Uno decks is now available at their website, but most players wouldn’t even notice the change. The redesigned decks include ColorADD icons, which identify every color with a tiny graphic, like so:

