Let This Food Face Off Help You Cook The Perfect Winter Stew

Annnnnnnd we’re back! With this month’s food face off for your to salivate / argue over. This time, we’re tackling “winter stew” — which, as you’ll see, is pretty loosely defined. The post is long so let’s get straight to the leader board:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so currently the score is:
VINCE: 6
ZACH: 3
STEVE: 4
Is today Zach’s day? Will Vince pull further ahead? Will Steve crumble into a heap of self-loathing? Let’s find out!
— Steve Bramucci, Life Editor
Even though I am a fan of the bacon and fried chicken skin additions in Vince’s recipe, Zach really redeemed himself here.
As always, Bramucci….terrible. Not sure why he continues being a part of this but I’m happy he wasn’t pathetically eating alone like that other time.
Strong.
Redemption is mine! [youtu.be]
Who doesn’t skim the stew? Stew-skimmer is the second rung up the ladder after dish washer.
Yeah, all that dirty shit that comes out of bones has gotta go. You can’t make a bone based broth without a lot of skimming.
Zach for the easy win as he was the only one who made stew, not some pasta sauce… I’d say Vince and Steve tied for dead last, but then Steve left the stems on the cherries in his picture… I have no choice but to assume he left them in there the whole time even if he says otherwise… Stop being so goddamned lazy, Steve, this is why you’ll never win…
Ah! I missed the stems! Those would be a pain to pick out later…
He did pull them off eventually:
“This picture was taken right as they went in the pot, I took off the stems as they heated up. “
So so easy to pick out! I had ten minutes before the cherries burst. My fingers aren’t made of daisies and honeysuckle like you two!
Why would you throw them in, take a picture, start heating them, and then go back, find each individual cherry, remove the stem, and then continue cooking them? it is illogical, irrational, and irresponsible. Is it possible to put Steve in 4th place?
I set an initial policy to always vote for Vince because I don’t even know who these other two guys are, but you’re really testing me here, Vince. That looks delish, but it ain’t stew.
I think I’m gonna vote the way Rufus did. Zach, Vince, Steve.
That’s just terrible, Steve. Come on.
Wait, am I supposed to have a reason to downvote Steve?
I’ll take it! Thanks @Mechakisc
@Mechakisc this is one comment section where I’ll be chill about folks being wrong without explanation.
I’m surprised no one went with the Carl Weathers’ Special: broth, a potato, and a chewed-up rib from craft services.
Despite the deliciousness of all these, I’d have to rank them as Zach, Steve, then Vince. My peasant brain thinks stew is thick hot ham water, basically, and Zach’s seemed closest to that.
Zach is on crush mode.
4/4 on the 1st place votes? Damn!
Hey, at least I’m crushing this comp and not cherry stems!
This month is disappointing because they all look delicious. It’s more fun when someone shits the bed…
Younger me would fail any dish that has mushrooms – ‘cuz fuck mushrooms – but I’m older and wiser now. (I just pick them out instead of running away screaming)
A close call, but i’ll go with the Zach, Vince, Steve order.
I spent the first 20ish years of my life not eating mushrooms. Then I came to my senses.
all these dishes look fucking delicious. but is this a stew competition or a sauce competition? should that be the next competition?
I’d eat all of these, but I gotta say, Zach pulled through simply for satisfying my idea of a stew. However, Steve pulled through for, “But if your idea of winter is cool Fresno morn when the grass is lightly frosted like the tips of my hair in ’99, then sure, you crushed it.” So, Zach -> Steve-> Vince.
Now. Pasta sauces anyone?
Not a bad idea!
I’ll through down some sauce any day. Come at me Italian bros!