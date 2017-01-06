Let This Food Face Off Help You Cook The Perfect Winter Stew

Annnnnnnd we’re back! With this month’s food face off for your to salivate / argue over. This time, we’re tackling “winter stew” — which, as you’ll see, is pretty loosely defined. The post is long so let’s get straight to the leader board:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so currently the score is:
VINCE: 6
ZACH: 3
STEVE: 4
Is today Zach’s day? Will Vince pull further ahead? Will Steve crumble into a heap of self-loathing? Let’s find out!
— Steve Bramucci, Life Editor
Even though I am a fan of the bacon and fried chicken skin additions in Vince’s recipe, Zach really redeemed himself here.
As always, Bramucci….terrible. Not sure why he continues being a part of this but I’m happy he wasn’t pathetically eating alone like that other time.
Strong.
Who doesn’t skim the stew? Stew-skimmer is the second rung up the ladder after dish washer.
Yeah, all that dirty shit that comes out of bones has gotta go. You can’t make a bone based broth without a lot of skimming.
Zach for the easy win as he was the only one who made stew, not some pasta sauce… I’d say Vince and Steve tied for dead last, but then Steve left the stems on the cherries in his picture… I have no choice but to assume he left them in there the whole time even if he says otherwise… Stop being so goddamned lazy, Steve, this is why you’ll never win…
Ah! I missed the stems! Good catch.
I set an initial policy to always vote for Vince because I don’t even know who these other two guys are, but you’re really testing me here, Vince. That looks delish, but it ain’t stew.
I think I’m gonna vote the way Rufus did. Zach, Vince, Steve.
That’s just terrible, Steve. Come on.
Wait, am I supposed to have a reason to downvote Steve?