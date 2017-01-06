Let This Food Face Off Help You Cook The Perfect Winter Stew

Unsplash

Annnnnnnd we’re back! With this month’s food face off for your to salivate / argue over. This time, we’re tackling “winter stew” — which, as you’ll see, is pretty loosely defined. The post is long so let’s get straight to the leader board:

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round, so currently the score is:

VINCE: 6

ZACH: 3

STEVE: 4

Is today Zach’s day? Will Vince pull further ahead? Will Steve crumble into a heap of self-loathing? Let’s find out!

— Steve Bramucci, Life Editor

ZACH’S LAMB STEW