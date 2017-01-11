Meet The Boxing Coach Who Changes Lives By Creating A Safe Haven For Kids

#Community
Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Life
01.11.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Calvin Ford — head coach at Upton Boxing — understands that there’s more than one type of fight a person can face. There are fights in the ring, sure, but there are also battles won and lost outside the gym. The fight to stay out of gangs, the fight to keep away from drugs, the fight to survive.

Coach Ford is a fighter who trains fighters — taking kids from inner-city Baltimore and offering them both structure and hope through boxing. He’s a shepherd, guiding his proverbial flock, a man so committed to changing lives that it seems like a ready-made movie. So iconic that The Wire based the drug-dealer-turned-community-organizer Dennis “Cutty” Wise on this fierce and fiercely committed coach.

“My mission here is bigger than boxing,” Ford says. “I’m trying to have a safe haven, where kids come and we can actually find their true talents.”

Uproxx

TOPICS#Community
TAGSboxingCommunityuproxx originalsuproxx reports
Author Profile Picture
Steve Bramucci has written for Outside, Afar, NatGeo Books, OC Register Mag, and other outlets. His essays and travel writing have been included in multiple anthologies. His first novel 'The Danger Gang & The Pirates of Borneo' will be released by Bloomsbury on August 1, 2017. He can be found online at www.StephenBramucci.com
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP