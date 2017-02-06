On Friday, the United States Department of Agriculture closed down a section its website that contains a database of animals that have been mistreated, injured, and killed. The move arrives as Donald Trump is attempting to streamline government agencies, but activists are irked.
For over a decade, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has made information regarding animal cruelty readily available on its sites, such as warnings, settlements, and personal information of the people committing the offenses. But some believe the agency has bowed to requests from those who believe the information is too accessible and could present privacy issues. This decision didn’t sit well with some, including Michael Budkie, executive director of Stop Animal Exploitation NOW!, who said some information had already been redacted:
“The documents that they have removed contain virtually no personal information. This is NOT about privacy. Our entire society is going online now. Whether it’s shopping, communicating or banking. What is our government doing? They are going off-line.”
PETA commented on the act as well, saying the “public should not be kept the dark,” regarding these crimes. The documents that were taken down from the database can only be accessed by filing a Freedom of Information Act request, and even that could take a few months.
(Via CNN)
I don’t think this one is on Trump. This has been in the works for over a year. The USDA had been getting sued over just how much private information they were posting in that database. Now, if the database doesn’t come back up soon with the private information scrubbed out, then we can blame that on Trump.
Pretty shrewd by the Obama admin to wait to pull the database down so Trump took the blame.
I’m not entirely unopposed to having a database where they inform the public of where serious animal offenders live, if you’d like to know that information. They don’t need to go door to door informing everyone like child molesters. But I mean, if I had the ability to be informed that my neighbor has a history of abusing animals, maybe I would keep a better eye of my dog when I let him out in the backyard? I don’t know.
not entirely *opposed
I’ve never actually used the data base, so I can’t say what kind of information was on there. I’m only aware of it because I live in a very rural area (seriously, cows outnumber people about 5 to 1 here) so I’ve heard people complain about it. I suspect the lawsuits/concerns were over when a company commits a violation, but individual employee names were listed or something.
If PETA is for it I’m against it.