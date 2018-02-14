Here’s Where To Get Free Food For Valentine’s Day

#Valentine's Day #Drinks #Pizza #Food
02.14.18 12 hours ago

Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day is a holiday for lovers. It’s the perfect time to show that special someone how much you care by giving them candy, buying them flowers, and taking them for a special night out to their favorite restaurant.

For the rest of us, it’s a day to binge watch Netflix and stuff our faces with chicken wings, pizza, and various other less-than-healthy fast food treats. The best part: you don’t have to pay full price for that chocolate, sub, or slice of pizza you’re indulging in. There are deals to be had! Check them all out below as you wallow in your sadness (while savoring free pretzels!).

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Auntie Anne’s is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by offering customers heart-shaped pretzel buy-one-get-one-free offer for all My Pretzel Perks members. If you aren’t a member already, download the app and sign up.

Firehouse Subs

To celebrate the holiday, Firehouse Subs is giving away free dessert (a brownie or cookie). This offer is only valid on Valentine’s Day and you need this coupon.

Firehouse Subs

Around The Web

TOPICS#Valentine's Day#Drinks#Pizza#Food
TAGSdealsDRINKSFOODHOLIDAYSlifepizzaVALENTINE'S DAY

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP