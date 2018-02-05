Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your partner how much they mean to you, but the pressure to make the day special can make anyone nervous — especially if you’re looking to shake things up a little bit.

Another Valentine’s Day of basic chocolate and a well-chosen card? Nuh uh. Not this year.

Uproxx’s Steve Vasquez is here to help people who are either married or in a long-term relationship keep it fresh this Valentine’s Day, enlisting the help of relationship expert Devyn Simone. As you’ll see in the video above, Simone is full of great advice for anyone hoping to make an impact and make their significant other say “wow” whether it be because you chose the right restaurant, the right gift, or found another way to be thoughtful, surprising, and clear in your feelings.

Simone makes it clear that a little planning goes a long way for your big day: “It’s stepping it up, it’s keeping it nice and spicy, and then maybe she’ll even forget the fact that you didn’t put your laundry away.” The playbook is laid out for you. It’s up to you to execute.

