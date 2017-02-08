Unsplash

If you haven’t said, “I love you” yet then Valentine’s Day can be a real minefield to navigate. What gift do you get for the person you just started dating?! Or the person you totally like but aren’t sure if you’ll ever love?

It’s a real challenge to communicate the spectrum of feelings between “I hate you” and “I will love you eternally.” I mean where’s the card for, “I really don’t see this going on much longer but like…I don’t have any other options right now, and you’re cool enough to hang out with plus the sex is okay so…I guess I’m saying I’d like to keep my options open.” Come on Hallmark! Get that one in the printing press!

Until we have the perfect card to express our feelings, we’ll have to come up with gifts that truly express how we feel inside. Which is…luke warm at best? This gift guide will help you find the perfect present for the Valentine that’s “just okay.” Like after you’ve had a few drinks you’re totally into them, but all other times, they’re basically fine.

Amazon

Succulent is a cute word right? This gift may not be considered as “romantic” as a bouquet of flowers but you know what’s going to wilt and die in a week? Stupid roses. And you know what is resilient, self-sufficient, and actually alive? THE MIGHTY CACTUS.

These Cacti will last forever (a fact you may want to downplay if you don’t want your partner to get the wrong idea that you plan to be around as long as your cactus friends). But at least when you end things via text message, your partner will have this adorable collection of succulents to remember you by! They can look fondly at the cacti on the mantle and remember how every time they got close to your vulnerable side you stabbed them with razor sharp needles. Those were better times.