These Vintage Photos Capture The Magic Of NYC In The Summertime

Todd Webb Photography/Courtesy of The Museum of the City of New York

Todd Webb didn’t move to New York to become a photographer until he was 40 years old. He had always had an interest in photography, whether he was working in Detroit’s auto industry or mining for gold in Central America. But it wasn’t until 1945 when Webb, having just served in World War II, decided it was “now or never.” He moved to the Big Apple and began capturing the world he witnessed.

Now, his remarkable pictures of life in the city during the 1940’s and 50’s are on display at The Museum of the City of New York. The exhibit — entitled A City Seen: Todd Webb’s Postwar New York, 1945-1960 — features prints of Webb’s work along with personal journal entries that catalogue the stories behind his pictures.

Todd Webb Photography/Courtesy of The Museum of the City of New York

It’s clearly neat to see the city as it was 50 or 60 years ago, but there are also strong connections in the exhibit to the New York City of today. The visions of neighborhood life seen in Webb’s photographs resonate as much now as they did back then. It was a time of great change in the city, just after the major construction and growth spurt of the 1930’s.

“That’s kind of when Midtown was created,” exhibit curator Sean Corcoran said. “The Empire State Building, the Chrysler building, and all those buildings had been built in years before. So when Todd Webb moved to New York in 1945, he was interested in the remnants of the people, and neighborhoods of the city, like the Lower East Side and Harlem. And so he photographed small communities, neighborhoods.”

In Webb’s photographs, Corcoran explained, we see the importance of community and neighborhood networks. Webb was also fascinated by the changing landscape of the city, something that New Yorkers have always had to deal with, as prices rise and cultural centers shift.

Along with his slice of life photographs, the exhibit also showcases Webb’s photography journal. The artist was a detailed diarist, and his stories offer museum goers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the subjects and places that Webb was drawn to.