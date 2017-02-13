Countries Across Europe Are Making ‘Second Place’ Travel Videos In Reaction Trump’s America First Speech

02.13.17 30 mins ago

YouTube/Zondag met Lubach

Donald Trump wants to put America first (debatable) and he made sure the whole world knew it during his Bane-quoting inauguration speech. Our president made it clear: He’s going to make America great again (again, debatable) and the rest of the world is just going to have to get over it.

Comedians across the pond in old Europe took this as an invite for a satire onslaught to jockey for the coveted “second” spot next to America. The Dutch weekend talk/sketch comedy show Zondag met Lubach launched an ad highlighting how great The Netherlands is with a travel commercial that seems finely attuned to the Trump id.

The Trump-friendly travel video ironically teaches you a little about the country underneath a thick layer of comedic snark.

