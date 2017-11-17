Ben Esch

“Fire is fickle.”

In the two hours I spent with Triple S Ranch owner Derek Webb, he spoke of many things — of learning about a possible fire from a neighbor while eating a late dinner on a Sunday night, of seeing the smoke that removed any doubt, of the color of those hundred-foot tall flames (“dark red, almost purple”), of the sound of the blaze as it swept through the forest (“like a 747 taking off”). But he always returned to one phrase:

“Fire is fickle.”

Because though the October wildfires in wine country claimed 42 lives, and destroyed almost 9000 buildings, and even burned down two other resorts on the same road as the Triple S Ranch, Derek only lost an antiquated pump house.

There were three reasons why this property was spared from the devastation:

Practical Preparation: After he bought the property, Derek waged an obsessive campaign to clear all brush and ladder fuels from the SSS Ranch.

After he bought the property, Derek waged an obsessive campaign to clear all brush and ladder fuels from the SSS Ranch. Dangerous Stupidity (also known as bravery): Derek (along with a team of his employees and neighbors) spent the night of October 8th fighting back the fire with shovels, pool water, and anything else they could MacGyver into firefighting equipment. They did all this despite the repeated (and quite reasonable) requests from the fire department that they evacuate to somewhere less apocalyptic. I could understand why Derek would so desperately want to save his property; besides the historical significance of the place (boxing legend Rocky Marciano stayed while training for a fight), Derek has also filled the resort with countless irreplaceable antiques, furniture, and fixtures that he collected during decades of travel. I was a bit more surprised, however, that so many of his employees would voluntarily risk their own lives (one even driving into an active wildfire to help out) with the somewhat dubious “worst-case scenario” plan of sitting in the pool and breathing through sections of cut hose until the flames passed. Derek is an undeniably likable guy, but I have never experienced a boss likable enough to defend against the fury of nature. Still, after speaking with the workers, it was clear that they felt the same strong connection to the property as its owner, and were proud of the night they spent smothering embers, wetting trees, and patrolling the grounds for rogue flames until the immediate danger had passed.

Which brings us to the last, and most important reason why the Triple S Ranch was spared from the fire:

Luck: Despite Derek and his staff meticulously clearing brush from their property and fighting back the flames the night of the fire, the main reason that the Triple S Ranch came through the most destructive wildfire in state history relatively unscathed came down to luck. Or, as Derek put it so often during our conversation, because: “Fire is fickle.” A gust of wind. A rogue ember. An overlooked flame. Any one of these uncontrollable details was the difference between the Triple S Ranch being open for a wedding two weeks after the fire or suffering the same fate as his neighbors down the street, Mayacamas Ranch and Mountain Home Ranch. For Derek, and so many other business and homeowners in wine country, the overwhelming factor that separated a close call from losing everything was simple, fickle luck.