A Visual Tour Of Food & Wine’s ‘Best New Chefs Of 2017’

The rise of celebrity chefs has brought excitement about cooking to the masses (and excitement over the cooks themselves t0 celebrities). As a direct result, the talent pool in the restaurant world is well-stocked and cheffing as a career is looking attractive to more and more people and the sit-down dining industry is finally becoming increasingly diverse — both with regards to race and gender.

Which makes Food & Wine’s ‘Best New Chefs of 2017’ more significant than ever. This is an award that matters — a list of the trend-setters and bold new voices that are changing food culture. Eventually, you’ll probably see them on your TV screen, but for now they’re still in the kitchen full time, changing the game.

Snatch up reservations while you can!

Yoshi Okai – Otoko in Austin, Texas

If you visit Otoko, you might think you’ve been transported to Japan to eat in the presence of a sushi master. But look close and you’ll see that Okai filters each dish through a local lens — with a focus on pristine ingredients.

