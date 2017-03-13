The Priciest Restaurants In The USA

03.13.17 50 mins ago

Delete your photos, erase your messages, do whatever it takes to make some space on your phone because you’re going to want to jot this down. It appears the Obamas have finally caught up on all the sleep they lost while in office and now they’re moving on to more important things, like filling their bellies!

Over the weekend, Barack, Michelle, and Malia Obama took a trip to one of their favorite NYC eateries — Carbone and now our mouths are watering and we are swooning because the man has style.

The fans are fawning….

but we’re hyped on the food.

