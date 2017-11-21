Uproxx

“Have you been to Voodoo Doughnut?” is what my ex-boyfriend used to ask when we talked on the phone. I had moved to Portland in part to end that relationship, but I would still call him late at night in a wash of tears, hormones, and certainty that the relationship might in fact be worth fighting for. It wasn’t. I wanted to talk about feelings. He wanted to talk about pastry-based tourist attractions.

But, that’s pretty common among non-PDXers. “Tell us about Voodoo!” they lament. And, we tell them of stumbling drunk to the downtown location to stand in line with the other night folk (which may include small, adorable children in Spongebob Squarepants pajamas). We tell them of the cheap buckets of day olds you can buy. We do not tell them about Charles Manson donut, for obvious reasons. Nope. We let the gang at Voodoo start that convo on their own. On Twitter.

For some reason, when the news broke that Charles Manson died, someone at Voodoo Doughnut clearly thought a commemorative doughnut was a stellar idea, and they posted an image of the finished comestible on Twitter that same night. Briefly. Very briefly. Honestly, if you ask most Portlanders about Voodoo these days, they will tell you how good Blue Star Donuts are. And, not just because of the absence of mass murderer-themed fried goods.

When the tweet went live, it didn’t take long for people get heated, questioning whether the iconic doughnut shop was celebrating the cult leader who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. It’s a legit weird donut to bake and decorate. But, so are the cock and balls doughnuts they make and the ones that look like blunts. They’re “edgy,” man.

Here is what the masses had to say about it.