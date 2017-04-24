Walmart/Uproxx

Last week, Walmart emailed me with a strange proposition: If I were home and willing to accept deliveries on Friday, the company would love to send me their newest product, which was destined to be, the email read, “the hottest mashup since tweens started asking for labradoodles” (emphasis theirs). The item, the announcement continued, was the Crotilla — pronounced exactly how you’d think — and it was the result of a drunken night of passion between a croissant and a tortilla; a love that dare not speak its name.

After spending a few minutes wondering why exactly Walmart was taking a “Hello, fellow kids” approach to advertising one of the strangest and most unhealthy things* I have heard of instead of just saying “attention adults: you’ll eat this because you hate yourself and you’ll like it,” I quickly acquiesced to the delivery and prepared to dunk on this thing so hard that Walmart would never make a new product again.

A visual representation of the ownage I was planning to lay down.