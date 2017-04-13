We Promise It's Easy To Conserve Water

How Soon Before We’re All Drinking Water From These Weird Edible Bubbles?

04.13.17 16 hours ago 4 Comments

Vimeo

Of all the things we could have imagined for the future — where is my jetpack? — there are probably very few people who put “edible water bubbles” at the top of their lists. And yet, that’s exactly what we’re getting, because a team of scientists, engineers, and designers have created the a water packaging system that’s incredibly environmentally friendly. And if you’ve ever thought. “man, I love water so much I wish I could chew it,” then here are two pieces of news for you: One, you are very strange; two, congratulations! Your dreams of biting into water with your incisors have finally come true.

According to Design Boom, the water bubble, named the Ooho! (somehow can’t see that name catching on) and created by Skipping Rocks Lab in London, eliminates virtually all waste associated with water bottles. Not only does it ensure that you won’t have empty containers of Fiji and Dasani littering your apartment, the invention also ensures that those same containers aren’t littering landfills. That’s because the Ooho! is completely digestible and bio-degradable, allowing you to enjoy water on the go without worry that you’re messing up the environment.

TAGSDRINKSecologyENVIRONMENTwater

