Look. It’s been a long week. There are more than enough soundbites, think pieces, and tweets out there to get you down heading into this weekend. We all need a little break from it. We need something to lets us know that maybe, just maybe, everything will be okay. Something like Nat Geo WILD’s ‘Road to Westminster Dog Show’ — a behind-the-scenes look at the real-life Best in Show. Yes, that’ll do. This pack of well-groomed dogs will definitely help take the edge off, like a smooth pull from a vape pen (in a state where cannabis is legal, of course).

It’s like Corgi Friday has finally returned — just when we need it most.

Come on, look at that dog in that tweet! Doesn’t that make you feel better already? He’s waddling and licking his nose at the same time!

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been running dog shows for 142 years in New York. It used to just be a way for people to find well-bred dogs, and it’s still that… to a degree. Now the club helps raise money for veterinary science and medicine, as well as running charities to help rescue dogs along with a slew of other humane services for pets.

It’s heartening to know there’s still some good in the world. So maybe, just for today, let the dogs vying for Westminster glory be your support dogs. They’re great therapy against the constant onslaught of negativity and vitriol. And if that doesn’t work, there’s always that vape pen.

There's only 30 days left until #WestminsterWeek! Will you be attending this year's show? https://t.co/VnLyDl68uT pic.twitter.com/E6Lu5AbzKg — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) January 10, 2018