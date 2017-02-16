Getty Image

The most adorable thing that happened this Valentine’s Day wasn’t a proposal on top of the Eiffel Tower or an inexplicable bouquet of fried chicken. No, it was the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Dog Show which concluded on Tuesday with Rumor, a German Shepard from Wisconsin, winning “Best In Show.” And one thing is for sure: these are some incredibly attractive canines. Truth: I feel like if Rumor was a contestant on The Bachelor, she’d make it to the fantasy suite.

I’m not hinting that anything weird would happen — it would just be snuggling and treats — but I do believe she’d be the prettiest bitch in the spot.

Rumor won out over 2800 other dogs to take the top prize, which was a huge accomplishment. It’s only the second time that a German Shepard has won the Westminster Kennel Dog Show. The last time was in 1987.

And you can see why Rumor won. I mean look at that SWEET FACE.