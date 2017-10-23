This Study Of Fear In 2017 Reveals What Really Scares Americans

Fear’s a funny thing. It can often be subjective and situational. Some fears tend to change as we grow and learn. Others are hardwired into our brains. We all know clowns aren’t killer aliens with a desire to feast on our childlike souls. But, that reasoning is hard to maintain when there’s a killer clown standing off in the distance, looking hungry. What we’re saying is that there are some very common fears we all have — how else do you explain It making all the money?

Researchers at Chapman University set themselves a goal back in 2014. It was a more innocent time, before white supremacists and nationalists felt safe carrying torches through towns. Researchers Christopher Bader, Edward Day, and Ann Gordon started what they called the ‘Fear Survey.’ They queried 1,500 Americans across the country with the goal to find out whether the average American understood that crime rates had fallen dramatically over the past 20 years. They asked very broad questions about each participant’s’ news habits and what they knew about basic science before diving into a specifics about what they feared.

At number one, 56 percent of Americans answered that they feared walking home alone at night and 50 percent feared to ask strangers for help — proving, that Americans were still afraid of crime.

The research carried on every year with the focus naturally shifting. Last year the top five fears Americans had were, in order, corrupt government officials (60.6 percent), terrorist Attack (41 percent), not having enough money for the future (39.9 percent), terrorism (38.5 percent), government restrictions on firearms and ammunition (also 38.5 percent).

This year, while the number one fear for Americans has remained the same, the respondents with that fear jumped to 74.5 percent. Which means a lot more Americans fear our corrupt government. The rest of the top five were pretty much completely different with fears overall on the rise.

